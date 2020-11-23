A Virginia woman pleaded guilty Monday to aiming a laser pointer at a police aircraft during the protest of a Confederate memorial in Richmond in the spring, authorities said.

On June 4, Amanda Robinson, 33, of Henrico traveled to the Robert E. Lee Monument traffic circle in Richmond, where she directed a laser pointer at a Cessna aircraft flying above, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger of the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement.

The Cessna was flown by police officers conducting aerial surveillance, the statement said, and Robinson’s pointer struck the aircraft at least twice, disrupting the pilot’s vision.

Robinson was arrested with a green laser pointer in her possession after the Cessna’s onboard camera showed she had wielded it, according to the statement.

Robinson pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Richmond to aiming a laser pointer at a police aircraft and will be sentenced in March, prosecutors said. She faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, according to prosecutors.