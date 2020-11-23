The Cessna was flown by police officers conducting aerial surveillance, the statement said, and Robinson’s pointer struck the aircraft at least twice, disrupting the pilot’s vision.
Robinson was arrested with a green laser pointer in her possession after the Cessna’s onboard camera showed she had wielded it, according to the statement.
Robinson pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Richmond to aiming a laser pointer at a police aircraft and will be sentenced in March, prosecutors said. She faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, according to prosecutors.