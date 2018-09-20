A picture of the pigeon that was found inside Laurie Weaver's fanny pack. She was charged with hitting a security guard at a Social Security Administration office with the bag and pulling a knife on him. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Police)

A woman who yelled at Social Security Administration workers, hit a security guard in the head with her fanny pack that had a small pigeon inside and then pulled a knife on him has been arrested and charged in Northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Police said the incident unfolded around 10:24 a.m. Tuesday at the Social Security Administration office on Waples Mill Road in Fairfax, not far from Fair Oaks Mall and Interstate 66.

Police were called when the woman assaulted a security guard in the facility and yelled at employees there.

When the guard tried to approach her, she hit him in the head with her fanny pack, police said. Once the security guard escorted her outside, she pulled a knife and threatened him, they said. He closed the door to the facility and police arrived.

A police officer found the woman — who was later identified as Laurie Weaver, 56, of New York — nearby. She was arrested without incident. Officers checked her fanny pack and found the pigeon inside.

The pigeon was taken to a local animal shelter and was not harmed, officials said. No one was hurt during the incident.



Weaver was charged with attempted unlawful wounding, police said, for allegedly trying to attack the guard with a knife. She may face other charges related to the bird, officials said.

The pigeon will be “returned to the wild after the investigation is complete,” according to a police statement.