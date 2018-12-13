A woman who had moments earlier been pushing a baby stroller was struck Thursday morning by a vehicle on a busy street in Arlington, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Lee Highway and Fort Myer Drive.

Arlington police said the woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The child wasn’t hurt.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Ashley Savage, a spokeswoman for Arlington police, said in an email that an initial investigation appears to show the woman “maneuvered the stroller out of the way” of the vehicle “as the crash was occurring.”

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Some roads in the area were closed as police investigated.