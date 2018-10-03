A woman was raped late Tuesday while walking in Montgomery County, police said.

Rockville police officers responded just after midnight Wednesday to a wooded area near 15 West Gude Drive for the report of a rape, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

A woman said she was walking on the sidewalk of Route 355, or Frederick Road, approaching West Gude Drive, when a man forced her into the woods and sexually assaulted her, the statement said.

The woman was able to break free during the assault, and ran to a nearby office where she sought the help of a security guard who called police, according to the statement.

The woman was transported to a hospital, and remains hospitalized, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the rape to contact them at 240-774-5400.