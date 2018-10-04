Prince George’s County firefighters pulled a unconscious woman from her burning Fort Washington area home Thursday night, fire officials said.

The woman, described as being in her 60s, was found not breathing and without a pulse just inside her front door as smoke poured from the basement of her one-story house in the 9000 block of Old Palmer Road about 8:30 p.m., said Mark Brady, a fire department spokesman.

Firefighters rescued her from the house and administered CPR and took her to a hospital.

About an hour later, officials received a report that the woman had regained a pulse and was listed in critical condition.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which appears to have started in the basement. The cause remains under investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates the woman’s escape may have been blocked by a double cylinder deadbolt on the front door, officials said. The locks require a key to unlock the deadbolt from inside the front door, which is where she was found by firefighters.