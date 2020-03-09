According to a police report, the woman was getting out of her car when the two juveniles came up to her on W Street and pointed what looked like “black in color handguns” at her. The victim told police that it sounded like one of the boys said “give me your keys.”
She tried to run but one of the suspects allegedly took her iPhone 6s from her back pocket. Then one of them allegedly fired a shot from a BB gun at the woman before they fled. She suffered minor injuries when she was grazed and was taken to a hospital, police said.