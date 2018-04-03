A woman said she was beaten in downtown Washington last month after expressing support for the president. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman told police she was attacked in downtown Washington last month after she expressed her backing for President Trump.

Two females attackers beat her at the Surfside Restaurant, which offers outdoor dining in the Dupont Circle area, in the 1800 block of N Street NW, according to an account given to police.

About 1 a.m. on March 16, the woman went to the restaurant where she told police she overheard a conversation among the two females and a male companion who was with them.

At some point, according to a police report, the woman joined in the conversation. She is quoted in the report as saying “I support Donald Trump.”

Although their male companion tried to stop them, the two females beat and injured her, she told police, according to the report.

A woman said she was attacked on N Street NW last month after saying that she backed the president. (Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post)

Police said the motivation for the attack apparently was political.

The woman went to a hospital on her own, where police interviewed her.

No arrests have been reported.