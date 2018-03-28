A woman was seriously injured in a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in a two-story residence in Northeast Washington, according to the D.C. fire department.

Firefighters rescued the woman, who was in a wheelchair, and two others from the burning building in the 5700 block of Clay Street NE. The blaze was reported about 3 p.m.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department, said the cause of the blaze is under investigation. He said it started in the basement.

The woman in the wheelchair was the only person taken to a hospital. Maggiolo said the other two women were treated at the scene.