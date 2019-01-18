A 69-year-old woman was severely beaten Thursday in Northwest Washington when she resisted two men attempting to carjack her vehicle with two small dogs inside, according to D.C. police and the victim’s daughter.

The attack occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, where the woman regularly cares for several dogs, picking them up from their homes, taking them to a park to play and then delivering them back to their owners.

On Thursday afternoon, after picking up two dogs, Luchu and Lola, the woman was standing at the driver-side door of her Honda CRV at 14th and Euclid streets, leaning in toward the animals, when the suspects approached her, the woman’s daughter said in an interview.

“She was dressing up Luchu in a coat because it was cold,” said the daughter, 47, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy.

In the ensuing struggle, the woman, who lives with her daughter in Arlington, was pummeled with a heavy object, possibly a pipe, and suffered severe head injuries, according to the daughter and a police report. The assailants got in the Honda with the dogs, then got out and “fled the crime scene on foot,” the report says.

“The first suspect assaulted the victim while the second suspect entered the victim’s vehicle,” police said in a news release. “After the assault, the first suspect also entered the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful in taking the victim’s vehicle.”

The woman, bleeding and screaming for help, staggered onto Euclid Street, the report says. Her purse was stolen.

“She has two big wounds, internally and externally,” the daughter said by phone Friday on her way to visit her mother at a hospital. “She’s awake now. Hopefully she’ll be okay.”

She said her mother, who immigrated to the United States from Bolivia about 12 years ago, “is someone who loves dogs” and has long earned money by caring for them. She has several clients in the area where she was assaulted, the daughter said.

As the woman stumbled onto the street, Luchu and Lola jumped out of the vehicle and followed her, the daughter said. The police report says a witness who came to the woman’s aid “observed [the] dogs in the middle of the street shaking.”

The dogs were later returned to their owners.