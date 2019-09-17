Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in College Park.

The man approached the woman from behind and knocked her to the ground before he sexually assaulted her around 8:30 p.m. Monday near College and Columbia avenues, Prince George’s County police said.

The man fled after the attack, police said.

No similar attacks have been reported in the area, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news