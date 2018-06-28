D.C. police have released a video of a man who sexually assaulted a woman as she walked along New Hampshire Avenue earlier this month in the West End.

The incident occurred about 8 a.m. on June 13 in Northwest Washington, roughly between Dupont and Washington circles. Police said the man came up from behind her and touched her in an inappropriate place.

The video shows a man in a blue shirt and blue jeans, wearing a baseball cap, walking briskly behind the woman. He is holding what appears to be a phone in his right hand. As the video ends, the man is seen leaning forward with his left arm extended.

He is described as white, 35 to 40 years old and standing about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is lean and had facial hair. He also may have a tattoo on his left arm.