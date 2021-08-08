Jefferson, of Fort Washington, was charged with second-degree murder while armed, police said.
After the shooting was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Brown was found unconscious and not breathing in the 3000 block of Nelson Place SE, said Tia Ellis, a police spokeswoman. Nelson Place is in the Dupont Park area, east of the Anacostia Freeway.
D.C. Fire and EMS responded and transported her to a hospital, where she died.
Also on Sunday, D.C. police identified the victim of another fatal shooting Saturday in Southeast. Juwaun Williams, 20, was shot in the 600 block of 53rd Street SE. He was taken to a hospital and died. Two other men shot in the same incident were hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
And near the 200 block of 49th Street SE, James Beckham, 69, was shot and killed, police said Sunday. Police arrived at the block at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday to find Beckham in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. When D.C. Fire and EMS arrived, he was dead.
Details on all of the weekend shooting incidents were not immediately available, and police could not be reached for comment Sunday.