The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Police said they do not know of a possible motive, or if the shooting was random, targeted or the result of road rage.

The driver of the Dodge Charger told police the shooting occurred on Interstate 695 and that he exited and stopped when he saw a police officer parked on M Street SW, a mile away from the shooting scene.

Police said ShotSpotter, a device that alerts to gunfire, picked up the sounds of gunshots gunshot near exit 1C on I-695, near the 600 block of Virginia Avenue SE. Police responded to that location before realizing the vehicle that had been struck was on M Street.

According to a police report, the driver told the officer that his passenger “was shot while he was driving on the highway by unknown suspect or suspects.” Police said the woman had been sitting in the front passenger seat.

Homicide detectives are investigating because of the severity of the woman’s injuries.

The woman’s mother said she has not been able to visit her daughter in the hospital because of coronavirus concerns. She said she saw her daughter by remote video, and the victim was able to “make a couple of moves with her arm.” She was not able to speak.

“She has not improved,” the mother said. “It is not good.”

The Washington Post does not typically identify victims of crime without their consent. The victim’s mother in this case asked her name not be used.

The mother said she did not know the person who had been driving the car or where her daughter had been going. She works at a grocery store.

A 20-year-old sister said the victim only told her she was going out with a man she had recently met. “I didn’t know anything about him,” the sister said, including his name.