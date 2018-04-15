A woman was shot multiple times in front of an Anacostia home Sunday morning, D.C. police said.

Police said the woman was struck multiple times and two vehicles were damaged in the spray of gunfire, which occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. in front of a residence in the 1600 block of Butler Street Southeast.

According to a police incident report, authorities found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds; she was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The vehicles struck, including a Ford Explorer and a Honda, were seized as part of the investigation. Police recovered a handgun from the scene, according to the report.

Police did not have a suspect in the shooting, but the incident is being investigated as an assault with intent to kill.