A woman was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.The woman was unconscious and not breathing after the shooting, which occurred in the 3300 block of 10th Street SE, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a D.C. police spokesman. It was not immediately clear what led to the gunfire.