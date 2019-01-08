A woman was shot in the arm, chest and side of her neck in an incident that police are calling road rage, as she was riding in a vehicle Monday morning on a highway in the District.

According to D.C. police, the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. when a man was driving a Chevrolet Cruze north on Interstate 295 near the Malcolm X Avenue exit in Southeast Washington.

A dark blue, four-door sedan drove up fast and cut the Cruze off. The sedan then slowed down and pulled up beside the Cruze before a man inside fired a handgun, hitting the woman three times, and then drove off.

Police said the driver took the woman to a hospital. Officials said her injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.