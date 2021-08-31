By Martin WeilToday at 7:48 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 7:48 p.m. EDTShareA woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday in Northwest Washington, the police said.The victim was stabbed about 4:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of First Street NW, according to the police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.ChevronRightShe was taken to a hospital, where she died, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.The woman was not identified immediately and information about the circumstances of the incident was not available. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.