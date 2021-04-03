A woman was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The woman was found in a car at about 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of 56th Avenue, the police said.

She had at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to police. The site is a residential street in the East Riverdale area, east of Kenilworth Avenue and south of Riverdale Road.

Investigators were trying to determine who shot her and why, police said.