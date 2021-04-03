By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 3, 2021 at 6:28 a.m. UTCA woman was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.The woman was found in a car at about 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of 56th Avenue, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightShe had at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to police. The site is a residential street in the East Riverdale area, east of Kenilworth Avenue and south of Riverdale Road.Investigators were trying to determine who shot her and why, police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy