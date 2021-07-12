A woman was fatally shot Saturday night in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Vanessa Brooks-Williams, 34, of Southeast, was shot about 9:40 p.m. indoors in the 5100 block of Fitch Street SE, police said.

She died at the scene, they said. The woman appeared to be the 101st homicide victim in the District this year, according to figures compiled by the police and by The Washington Post.

No information was available about who killed her or why.