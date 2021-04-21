By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 21, 2021 at 6:13 a.m. UTCA woman was fatally wounded and a second woman was also hit in a shooting Tuesday in Prince George’s County, police said.The women were shot about 4:45 p.m. near Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in the Coral Hills area, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightBoth women were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other was treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.Police said they were trying to determine who shot them and why. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy