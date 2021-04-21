A woman was fatally wounded and a second woman was also hit in a shooting Tuesday in Prince George’s County, police said.

The women were shot about 4:45 p.m. near Quinn Street and Southern Avenue in the Coral Hills area, according to police.

Both women were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other was treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said they were trying to determine who shot them and why.