A woman was stabbed early Sunday in Southwest Washington, police said.

Police were called to the 1100 block of South Capitol Street SW, shortly before 1 a.m., for a report of an assault in progress. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, told authorities that the suspect fled the scene after the attack.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her cheek and hand, as well as a bite wound, according to a police report, which describes the incident as a case of domestic violence. The victim was taken to a hospital.

In a separate incident, two other people were involved in an incident in Northwest on Saturday night, which also involved a knife.

In that incident, which occurred in the 4600 block Connecticut Avenue NW, a verbal argument turned physical, according to a police report. One woman allegedly struck the other with a knife, then the second woman overpowered the first, turning the knife on her. The incident report also listed the matter as domestic violence.

Both victims, a 24-year-old and a 20-year-old, were arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to police.