D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said detectives are trying to figure out a motive in a stabbing that left a woman in serious condition Tuesday evening in the popular Logan Circle neighborhood in Northwest Washington.

The woman was stabbed around 7:56 p.m. in the 1400 block of 11th Street near O Street NW.

On Tuesday night at the scene, Newsham told NBC4 that the incident was “very scary” and “unsettling.” Newsham said, “we haven’t gotten to the bottom [of it] to see if it involved someone she knew.”

Police said on Tuesday evening that they were searching for three males. One man was said to be wearing all black clothing, another wore a white hat, white shirt and black pants, and the third was wearing a mustard-colored shirt, police said.