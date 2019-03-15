A woman was hit by a Metro train and killed Thursday night outside the Fort Totten station in Northeast Washington, and authorities shut down Red Line trains in the area, transit officials said.

Surveillance video shows that the woman appeared to intentionally put herself in the train’s path about 10:30 p.m., said Sherri Ly, a Metro spokeswoman.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services medics responded to the station, but the woman showed no signs of life, Ly said.

Metro suspended train service between the Brookland and Silver Spring stations and used shuttle buses to transport passengers, officials said.

