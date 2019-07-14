A 42-year-old woman was struck and injured by a Fairfax County police car in Reston early Sunday, county police said.

A police supervisor was driving south about 2 a.m. on Reston Parkway through the intersection with Sunset Hills Road when the woman walked into the street, against the crossing signal, they said.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police said. The incident is under investigation.

