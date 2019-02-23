A woman was injured Saturday in Landover, Md., when she was struck by a Prince George’s police cruiser after police say the woman stepped into the street from between two parked cars.

Prince George’s police are investigating the incident, which happened about 3 a.m. on Village Green Drive near Barlowe Road.

Police said the woman suffered a leg injury. The officer, authorities said, was not responding to a call at the time.

