A vehicle struck and seriously injured a woman Thursday night in Bethesda, Montgomery County police said.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident at Old Georgetown Road and Lone Oaks Drive that happened about 5:30 p.m., officials said via Twitter. The woman who was struck was taken to a hospital, police said.

The vehicle driver stayed at the scene.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of Old Georgetown Road at Kingswood Road and Interstate 495 traffic has been blocked access to the northbound lanes of Old Georgetown Road.