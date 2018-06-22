A District woman was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation Friday after she was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman on a D.C. Metrobus.

After the attack, the victim was taken to a hospital, where she miscarried, according to court charging documents.

Tameeka Barker, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police said Barker attacked a woman Thursday on the X2 Metrobus on H Street in Northeast Washington.

According to documents filed in D.C. Superior Court, the horrific scene played out on the bus at around 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

Passengers told police that after Barker boarded the bus, she began randomly hitting passengers. Then, when the pregnant woman tried to exit the bus, Barker allegedly yelled out, “You pushed me” and began punching and kicking the victim. The woman then yelled out for help, telling passengers she was pregnant. A male passenger grabbed the attacker and removed her from the bus.

Authorities said Barker continued to attack the woman when both got off the bus. Barker struck the woman repeatedly with an umbrella and a glass bottle of vodka, they said.

The women did not know each other, police said.

In court Friday, a D.C. Superior Court judge ordered that Barker be jailed and that she undergo a mental evaluation on June 26.