A woman drove to the entrance of the CIA headquarters with a loaded gun Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

Beth Huth has her first appearance in Alexandria, Va., federal court Tuesday afternoon.

According to an affidavit filed by an officer with the CIA’s protective service, Huth pulled up to the main entrance of the McLean, Va., compound in a white Kia Soul just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Asked for a badge that would allow her onto the compound, Huth instead produced a handwritten note. She nodded that she could speak, according to the affidavit, but communicated only with gestures and notes.

Asked if she had anything illegal in the car, she nodded and reached for a black handbag on her passenger seat, Officer Michael Szczepanik wrote.

Szczepanik said he told her to stop and leave her hands where he could see them, then to write what she was searching for.

She wrote “GUN.” Szczepanik wrote that he searched the handbag and found a loaded 9mm pistol with four rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber, along with a second magazine with five rounds of ammunition.

He also found directions from Ohio to “Langley, McLean, Virginia.” While she apparently traveled from Ohio to the CIA headquarters, she has a Virginia driver’s license, and public records show she previously lived in the Richmond area.

Huth is charged with possessing a weapon on an agency installation.