Three people were shot Wednesday morning in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Few details were immediately available. The shooting happened about 11:10 a.m. at 16th and V streets SE.

One woman was said to be unconscious and not breathing, authorities said. Two men were also shot and were said to be conscious and breathing. They were all being taken to hospitals.

Police said they did not have a suspect or suspects, but were on the lookout for a silver vehicle that possibly has its windows shot out.