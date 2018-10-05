Firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in New Carrollton. (Prince George's County Fire Department)

A woman upset with her ex-boyfriend started a fire that sparked a massive blaze at a Maryland apartment complex last month, fire officials said.

Natasha Ciara Joyner, 32, of New Carrollton, has been charged with arson and malicious burning in the fire that displaced 130 people from the Hilltop Apartments, Prince George’s County Fire said in a statement released Friday.

The three-alarm fire damaged four apartment buildings and caused about $2.2 million in damage, the fire department said. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and started in a three-story garden style apartment at 5334 85th Avenue in New Carrollton, the fire department said.

It took almost two hours to put out the blaze, and no one was hurt.

Joyner, who has also been charged with malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment, is in custody at the jail in Prince George’s County.