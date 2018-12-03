A woman was abducted and sexually assaulted after leaving a Metro station in Prince George’s County on Sunday night, the county police said. (iStock/iStock)

A woman who had just left a Metro station in Prince George’s County was abducted at gunpoint early Monday morning, forced into a vehicle, and sexually assaulted, during what was described by county police as a disturbing, horrifying ordeal at the hands of unknown assailants.

At a news briefing, the police said the woman, who was described as about 20 years old, was assaulted in the vehicle by two assailants, during what officials called an hour-long “nightmare,” in both Prince George’s County and in the District.

The woman had left the Naylor Road station in the Oxon Hill area, and was walking on Curtis Drive around midnight when confronted, the county police said. They said she was assaulted in the car in Prince George’s and again in the District.

Curtis Drive is less than a half mile south of the Naylor Road metro station, which is on Branch Avenue.

The woman was ultimately set free around Ridge Place SE, in the District, the county police said. She knocked on doors to get help.

Each assailant was described as a black man, about 20 years old. One was about 5 feet 10 and wore all dark clothing. The other was about 6 feet tall and wore a red Helly Hansen jacket, the police said.

The vehicle was said to be black, with four doors. Police said it had been parked in the area where the woman was initially confronted.

Police acknowledged that they had few details, but emphasized a desire to receive tips from the public, to lead investigators to the assailants.

Police called them “two extremely dangerous individuals.”