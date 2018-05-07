A woman who was sought in a police corruption case was arrested Sunday evening, according to D.C. police.

Marshay Hazelwood, 26, a private security guard at an apartment complex, is charged with more than a dozen counts of obstruction of justice. She was indicted in April along with three other suspects, including a D.C. police desk clerk assigned to the 7th Police District.

Hazelwood is identified in court papers as the girlfriend of Derek Turner, 28, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Andrew McPhatter 28, who was killed March 1, 2017, near his home in Southeast Washington. Authorities said McPhatter was caught in a feud between rival crews in Southeast.

The indictment accuses Hazelwood of obtaining secret police information from the now-suspended police clerk and giving it to Turner as he was in the D.C. jail awaiting trial. A fourth suspect, identified as Duan Hill, is still wanted by police