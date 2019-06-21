Porchea Johnson was falling asleep when she heard two gunshots outside her townhouse in Northeast Washington. Startled, she turned over in bed and felt a sharp pain.

“I didn’t know exactly what it was,” said Johnson, 21. “I just felt blood coming from my head, so I knew something had hit me.”

D.C. police said the something was a bullet.

Police said that just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, someone fired between five and eight shots outside the Fort Chaplin Park apartment complex on Benning Road, near East Capitol Street.

Two bullets went through a second-story window of Johnson’s residence. One lodged in the side of a refrigerator. The other bullet went through a wall and grazed the back of Johnson’s head as she lay in bed. She was treated at a hospital.

Johnson’s mother and brother were home at the time and were shaken but uninjured. Johnson said she is a bit on edge. “I was lucky,” she said. “It’s all I can think about today.”

[Police say frequency of gun use increasing in District]

A police report says ShotSpotter, a device that detects gunshots, recorded five shots outside Johnson’s residence. Police said they recovered eight bullet casings and the two bullets inside Johnson’s home. No one else appears to have been struck, and no arrests have been made.

In two unrelated incidents, stray bullets injured one person and damaged property, police said.

Two hours before Johnson was injured, police said, someone fired 14 bullets on Oak Street NW, on the east side of 14th Street in Columbia Heights. One person was wounded, and police said stray bullets struck two cars. One flew over 14th Street and went through the front window of a nail salon in Mount Pleasant. Four people were inside, but none were struck.

And early Thursday morning, police said, a gunman fired at least 29 shots in Shaw, hitting a person in the leg, and striking a Volkswagen Passat. The police report lists the damage: back window, left rear panel, right passenger door, left mirror, right window and right mirror.

On the same street, a woman in her home also heard the shots. The police report says she “noticed a bullet went through her bedroom window.”

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news