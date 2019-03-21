A fire that left a woman dead at a home in McLean, Va., on March 9. (Fairfax County Fire)

Authorities have identified a woman who died in a house fire earlier this month in McLean.

The fire happened just after noon on March 9 at a two-story home in the 1400 block of Brookhaven Drive. Officials said Lucy Berkebile, 73, died in the home, marking Fairfax County’s first fatal fire of the year.

A neighbor discovered the fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived at the home, neighbors told them that Berkebile was likely inside. Crews tried to rescue her, but there was a “large amount of fire and exterior obstacles, such as brush, trees and debris,” according to Fairfax County Fire officials.

Once the fire was extinguished, a search was done and firefighters found her.

Fairfax Fire officials said it is not known if there were working smoke alarms in the house.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation. The damage is estimated to be close to $400,000, according to fire officials.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news