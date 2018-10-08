A Maryland woman who was injured in a motor scooter crash last week has died, authorities said.

The incident happened Oct. 1. The victim — who was later identified as Maria Delmis Lemus-Nolasco, 24, of Silver Spring — was a passenger on the scooter. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Wednesday.

Montgomery County police said the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened just before midnight near Veirs Mills and Aspen Hill roads. The initial investigation found that the motor scooter — a Zummer 50cc — was headed east on Veirs Mill and was struck by a car.

The scooter driver was injured but is in stable condition. The car’s driver was not hurt.