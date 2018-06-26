A 56-year-old woman whose body was found in a burned car in Montgomery County died from “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” officials said, and they are considering her death as suspicious.

Montgomery County Police said the body was that of Andrea Mion Hawvermale of Sandy Spring. Authorities went to the 1300 block of Excaliber Lane, the same block where she lived, around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday for a call about a burning car.

They found Hawvermale’s body in the car.

An autopsy was done, and the medical examiner said the cause of death was smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. The manner of her death has not yet been released, according to police.

Authorities said investigators believe it was not an accidental fire in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5070.