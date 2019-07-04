Crime scene tape is stretched around the scene of a shooting in 2017. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A woman with three children in her Toyota Camry was arrested early Thursday after leading Virginia State Police on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia, according to authorities.

The woman was identified as Charlina McBride, 41. A state police spokeswoman said she was charged with one felony and was given two traffic citations. Information on the specific charges was not immediately available.

Police said McBride lives in the District. She also has addresses in Prince George’s County in Maryland.

The pursuit began about 12:45 a.m., when a trooper tried to stop the Camry for allegedly speeding in the westbound lanes of Interstate 66 in Centreville, near Route 28. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller said the Camry was traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Geller said the driver refused to stop and continued west on I-66. She said the driver used an emergency crossover near a rest area in Manassas and then began heading east on I-66.

“State police were able to position themselves in front of the fleeing Toyota and gradually forced the suspect vehicle to a stop,” Geller said in a statement. That was on I-66 near Glebe Road in Arlington County, about 17 miles from where the trooper first tried to stop the vehicle.

Geller said the three children — a 7-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 9-month-old — were evaluated by medics and placed with a family member. They were not injured. Police did not say whether they are related to McBride.

McBride was being held at the Fairfax County Detention Center, and neither she nor her family could be reached Thursday.

