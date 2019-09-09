A woman was hurt by a stray bullet after some people in the area were target shooting near her home, authorities said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 36900 block of Gable Farm Lane in Hamilton, Va., about six miles outside of Leesburg, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

When officials responded, some people said they were shooting at a berm that was on private property. The woman was treated at the scene and didn’t need any further medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.

The weapons were found and the incident remains under investigation.

