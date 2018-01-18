A woman who was one of four people shot Wednesday outside a convenience store in Southeast Washington has died, according to the D.C. police department.

The victim was identified as Jasmine Lashai Light, 23, of Southwest. Police said Light was the most severely wounded in the group that was struck by bullets shortly after 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of 16th Street SE, near Good Hope Road in Fairlawn.

Three other victims, all men, suffered injuries police describe as not life-threatening. One was grazed by a bullet. Police said the shots were fired by a gunman in a light-colored sedan that had some of its windows shattered.

[Gunfire disrupts address by mayor, police chief]

The shooting in front of King Convenience Store with its distinct blue-colored siding occurred just blocks from where Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Police Chief Peter Newsham were holding a news conference to plead for help in finding the killer of Steven Slaughter, a 14-year-old fatally shot on Sunday.

Steven was shot in front of a church about 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue SE, about one-third of a mile from where the woman was killed Wednesday. Police said they do not believe the two shootings are related. Steven had been walking home from a store with two friends; it is unclear whether he was the target.

[Boy, 14, killed walking home from convenience store]

Bowser and Newsham met with reporters on Wednesday on the spot where Steven was shot. Partway into their address, ambulances and other emergency vehicles raced by, drowning out at times the words from the mayor and police chief. Afterward, the two executives and others raced to 16th Street where the woman had been shot.

“A brazen disregard for public safety,” Newsham told reporters. “They opened fire in the middle of the day on a street where people were just visiting a grocery store. It’s unacceptable.”