A woman’s body was found in a Burtonsville pond Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County police said.

Third District officers were called to the 14200 block of Ballinger Terrace about 3:30 p.m. for the report of a “suspicious situation,” police said in a statement. Authorities found the body of a woman in a pond behind that location.

Police did not release information about the body, including age, identity or how the woman may have ended up in the water. Authorities did not describe the suspicious activity or why they searched the pond.