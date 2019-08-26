Maryland state police said authorities intercepted a package containing thousands of dollars sent by a Maryland woman to apparent scammers. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Authorities have intercepted a duct-taped package sent last week by a Maryland woman to apparent scammers, and recovered thousands of dollars in cash from inside, the state police said.

Police said the incident appeared unusual because the woman recognized what was happening in time for authorities to keep her $17,500 out of the hands of apparent scammers.

According to an account provided by police, the alleged scam developed this way: The woman, who was not identified, began receiving calls reporting the imminent expiration of her computer virus software.

Soon the woman provided her bank information, permitting the scammers to get control of her account. They withdrew $350 and the woman asked for it back.

Instead, she told police, they moved about $35,000 from her savings account into her checking account. Then they told her the $35,000 was an accidental deposit made by their company, and a scammer said he needed the money back or he would lose his job, police said.

The woman was told that the money could be returned in two installments, police said. Believing it was necessary to return the funds, she went to her bank and withdrew $17,500, police said.

Following instructions, she packaged the cash in plastic, wrapped it in duct tape and sent it by FedEx priority shipping to an address in California.

But she became suspicious, authorities said, and on Friday, went to the North East barracks of the state police.

Authorities obtained tracking information and contacted FedEx. The shipper’s security department found the package before it could be loaded onto a delivery vehicle. The woman’s cash was inside, the state police said.

Police said scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to take advantage of the public.

They warned against giving personal information over the phone.

In addition, they said only qualified and reputable computer technicians should be permitted to repair personal computers should they become infected with a virus.

