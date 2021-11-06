The women think their drinks “may have been tampered with,” the police said Friday.
Police said they are investigating. No link among the incidents has been discovered, the police said.
In their statement, the police described drink spiking as placing drugs or alcohol into a drink without the drinker’s knowledge or permission. Spiking is illegal in Virginia, police said.
It was unclear if the women who complained suffered any other injury or were victims of other crimes.
In Great Britain, a police organization listed 198 confirmed reports of spiking in September and October, a recent news account said.
Arlington police offered a series of safety tips, including never leaving a drink unattended, not accepting drinks from strangers, and not drinking anything without seeing it poured.