Two Virginia men have been charged in connection with a suspected prostitution ring in which women were “ordered” from a supplier and brought to the D.C. area to perform sex acts, according to a search warrant and Loudoun County police.

Luis A. Bonilla-Hernandez, 32, of Sterling and Elizar Duran-Mota, 22, of Herndon were arrested July 6 on suspicion of running the operation, which featured prostitutes known in Spanish as “treinteras” for the roughly $30 fee they charge per “date,” according to a search warrant filed in Fairfax County.

Bonilla-Hernandez pocketed roughly $15 of the fee, according to the search warrant, and the women stayed at his Sterling home. The court document says Duran-Mota drove the women to meet men in Northern Virginia and returned them to Bonilla-Hernandez’s home at the end of the day.

An informant told investigators that Bonilla-Hernandez periodically brought new women into the ring from an unidentified supplier, who charged him $300 per prostitute, according to the search warrant. The women were picked up from the Greyhound terminal in the District when they arrived in town.

The women’s services were advertised through business cards for automotive services and word of mouth, according to the search warrant, and they were exclusively offered to men in the Latino community.

Bonilla-Hernandez and Duran-Mota were charged with two counts of felony receiving money from earnings of a female prostitute and two misdemeanor counts of using vehicles to promote prostitution, police said. Duran-Mota was also charged with cruelty to animals after officials said he harmed a dog during the investigation.

Both men were released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $7,500 secured bond.