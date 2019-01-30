A participant in the Women’s March on Washington earlier this month has been accused of inappropriately touching a video producer for Infowars as he conducted interviews at the event, according to D.C. police.

Isabel O’Shaughnessy, 21, was charged with misdemeanor sex abuse, and a police spokesman said she surrendered Wednesday. A Superior Court judge released her pending her next court appearance March 14.

The police spokesman identified O’Shaughnessy as a student at Catholic University of America. She did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and her attorney did not respond to a phone call to his office or to an email message.

Police said the incident occurred Jan. 19 as thousands of people marched through the nation’s capital. The producer was conducting an interview at the time near New York Avenue and 14th Street Northwest.

The producer posted a video on the Internet on Jan. 21, saying on Twitter: “Here is the moment I was sexually assaulted by a #WomensMarch2019 protester. She laughed about it. The crowd cheered. The police did nothing.” Infowars was founded by Alex Jones, a conservative conspiracy theorist.

Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the producer reported the incident on Jan. 23 and the investigation took several days before prosecutors signed off on an arrest warrant.

The arrest affidavit alleges O’Shaughnessy intentionally grabbed the producer in a private area. In an interview with police, she said she “inadvertently brushed up against him” and that he took her comments out of context in what was an “emotionally charged situation.”

The Washington Post generally does not identify victims of alleged sexual assault, and the producer could not be reached for comment.

