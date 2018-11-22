A 60-year-old Woodbridge woman was accused of shooting her husband to death Wednesday evening during an argument, Prince William County police said.

Rene Rachelle Drake and her husband, Tyrone Timothy Drake, 54, “became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated” about 8 p.m. inside their home in the 3300 block of Labourn Drive in Woodbridge, police said in a news release. First responders found Tyrone Drake with a gunshot wound to the upper body, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police recovered the gun and took Rene Drake into custody without incident, the news release said. She faces a charge of second-degree murder and is being held without bond.