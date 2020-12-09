A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered Cleveland detained Wednesday and set a hearing for Dec. 30. His attorney with the D.C. Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.
Police said the Nov. 26 shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. on the sixth floor of the Parkwest apartment building in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, near the National Zoo.
Authorities said they found one man in a hallway with a gunshot wound to his ear and found Edward Pearson, 39, on a couch inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his head. Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second man’s wound was not life-threatening, police said.
Pearson had no fixed address, and it appeared he had been visiting an acquaintance at the apartment, police said in an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.
The affidavit says Pearson was engaged in a dispute with the suspect, though it does not elaborate.