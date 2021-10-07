The Wednesday incident occurred minutes after 11 p.m. at the “Top of the Gate” at the famed hotel on Virginia Avenue NW, overlooking the Potomac River.
Sternbeck said a man who police believe had been drinking was taking photos of Harrelson and his daughter. The spokesman said Harrelson “approached the man and requested him to delete the photos.”
Sternbeck said an argument followed and the man “lunged at Woody Harrelson.” He said Harrelson then struck the man, who retreated to his room.
It was not immediately clear who called police, but authorities said there were many witnesses. Police interviewed the participants and are continuing to investigate.
Harrelson is an award-winning actor who became a star for his work on the television series “Cheers.” Among his recent movies is “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
