“He used his position of authority as a football coach to groom and sexually assault” the players, prosecutor Adrienne Ferrell said in court.

Through his attorney, Papadopoulos said the charges weren’t true.

“I cannot deny the allegations strong enough on behalf of my client,” defense attorney Rene Sandler said. She added her office has conducted an investigation into the case and the two purported victims “have told very different stories to others, which we will litigate at another time.”

A Montgomery County District Court judge assigned a bond of $15,000 to Papadopoulos, which would allow him to leave jail pending more court action in the matter.

Papadopoulos was first employed by the Montgomery County Public School system in 2016, according to the school system. He is currently on administrative leave.

“The charges are troubling, completely unacceptable and represent a violation of the core values of our school and school system,” Wootton Principal Kimberly M. Bolton wrote in a Tuesday letter to staff members and parents.

Montgomery County police said they were concerned there may be additional victims. Court papers indicate the alleged abuse occurred at private residences. But in court Tuesday, Ferrell said one incident occurred on school property.

“It actually happened in a private room at Wootton High School,” Ferrell said.

According to specific allegations filed in court, detectives began their investigation in February 2020. They spoke with two of Papadopoulos’s former players, who are now adults, who said that several years ago they felt coerced by Papadopoulos because he could improve their football, according to the court documents.

Papadopoulos served as offensive coordinator at Wootton, according to press accounts and the school system.

“The two biggest rules I have with players are honesty and fun,” he once told Wootton’s newspaper, Common Sense.