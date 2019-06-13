One person died Thursday afternoon after he was buried under debris at the Shady Grove Transfer Station in Derwood, fire officials said.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 1:40 p.m. and arrived to find a worker at the facility buried underneath a large pile of yard waste.

Officials said they were able to locate the worker, who they estimated had been under the debris for 15 minutes.

Update - @Mcfrs Media Line Updated 240.777.2442 RE @MontgomeryCoMD Solid Waste Transfer Station, Frederick Rd, Derwood, patient was located & extricated w/ traumatic injuries, no @MCFRS_EMIHS transport, PD on scene conducting a death investigation pic.twitter.com/y5kfMrcWyL — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 13, 2019

The worker was extricated with traumatic injuries, fire officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County police are investigating the death.

