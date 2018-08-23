A worker died at a construction site at a school in Potomac, Md., officials said.

There were few immediate details as to what happened, and officials did not release the person’s name.

On Twitter, Daniel Ogren — the special operations battalion chief and spokesman for Montgomery County Fire — said the incident happened at the Heights School in the 11400 block of Seven Locks Road.

He said police are investigating. Heights is a preparatory school for boys in grades three to 12, according to its website.